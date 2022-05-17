Dharmendra Pradhan calls for setting up nation-wide ecosystem for faculty development

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurshio today reviewed the report on institutional mechanism for capacity building of teacher or faculty in higher education institutes.

Minister Pradhan has pitched in with an idea of a ‘Malviya Mission’ to develop enabling ecosystem across the country for teacher education and faculty development.

According to the Union Education Minister, a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted. Emphasising the focus of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on teacher education, the minister has called for a multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions.

