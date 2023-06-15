scorecardresearch
DGE releases Tamil Nadu 12 revaluation 2023 results! How to check your score on dge.tn.gov.in – details here 

Written by FE Online
Please note that hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed by the schools at a later date, which will be announced soon. (Image: IE)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the revaluation result for Tamil Nadu HSE II year online. Students can check their TN 12th revaluation result by visiting the official website: dge.tn.gov.in and using their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheet. This revaluation opportunity was provided to students who were dissatisfied with their original marks. The initial Tamil Nadu 12th result was declared on May 8, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 94.03%.

To access the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) revaluation result for class 12, students can visit the official websites listed below. However, due to heavy traffic, the TN board’s official website may experience slowness. In such cases, students can check their results on alternative websites:

1. dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

2. dge.tn.nic.in

3. tnresults.nic.in

4. dge1.tn.nic.in

5. dge2.tn.nic.in

6. apply1.tndge.org

Here are the steps to check the TN HSE 12th revaluation result for 2023:

1. Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

2. Select the “Higher Secondary Examination” option on the homepage.

3. Select “HSE II marks change after retotal and revaluation” on the new page.

4. A PDF will appear, click on the provided link.

5. Enter your login credentials, including roll number and date of birth.

6. Submit the information, and the TN HSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Please note that hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed by the schools at a later date, which will be announced soon.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 12:10 IST

