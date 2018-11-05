Developing skills for the auto sector: JIM earns certification for quality learning services



The Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) earns certification for quality learning services

The Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM)—managed by Maruti Suzuki at Ganpat University, Mehsana, Gujarat—has been awarded with ISO 29990:2010 certification by TUV-SUD, the testing, certification and training company. JIM is an outcome of a joint initiative between the governments of India and Japan to create a pool of 30,000 skilled manpower for the manufacturing industry in India.

“The certification is awarded to JIM for implementing Quality Management System for learning services for non-formal education and training. The assessment covers training content development, training methodology, impact assessment and evaluation, which ensure the institute follows a standard/model for quality and professional mode of operation,” the company said in a statement.

AK Tomer, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, added, “We established JIM to provide quality training to the youth with industry-relevant skills and enhance their employability in the growing automobile sector. The ISO certification is an important milestone in the evolution of JIM. It is an effort to ensure we remain focused on maintaining the highest level of standards in skills training and education.”

JIM is one of the model ITIs by Maruti with an aim to contribute to Skill India. Earlier this year, JIM registered 100% placement for its first batch of students. It offers courses in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance & services. The courses include Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Welder, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel Engine and Driver Cum Mechanic.