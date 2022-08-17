Dettol School Hygiene Education programme launched in Uttarakhand

Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt, under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India has launched its ‘Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme’ across schools in Uttarakhand in Dehradun with it’s implementation partner PLAN India. Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister, Uttarakhand further unveiled hygiene corner at the event.

“Hygiene and sanitation are foundations of progress. Good health and good hygiene practices are linked together. With this initiative by Dettol we could see a difference in the behaviours of children and community towards hygiene in Uttarakhand,” Dhami said.

Dettol School Hygiene Education Program aims to reach five million kids in 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The programme was launched by Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister, Uttarakhand, Ravi Bhatnagar, director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt- South Asia, and Bansidhar Tiwari, director general, School Education, Govt of Uttarakhand.

“Reckitt is committed to a world that is healthier and happier. The Dettol School Hygiene Education Program in Uttarakhand is another step towards our purpose to protect heal and nurture. The program inculcates concepts around the importance of hygiene from a very young age in kids, and is structured to enable enthusiastic participation and engagement, supported by teachers and stakeholders. In the past seven years, the programme has driven significant impacts on the health, well being and education of children,” Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, Reckitt, South Asia said.

The programme focuses on sensitising children about six critical occasions for handwashing, which include washing hands after defecation, and the use of toilets; before eating; before preparing and serving food; before feeding infants/children; after cleaning a child’s bottom, and after coughing, sneezing during illness.

Programme in UdhamSingh Nagar has already been made significant marks by renovating infrastructure in CHC Kiccha, various schools and have instilled hygiene culture in children through hygiene sessions conducted by teachers. The teacher are well trained in the curriculum by the experts of hygiene. Programme had made conscious efforts by ensuring right messages are delivered through wall paintings, hygiene corners and strong curriculum.

“The key to driving transformational change is to start early. The Dettol School Hygiene Education Program for the state of Uttarakhand inculcates pro-hygiene behaviours in children’s formative years. By integrating hygiene into school curricula and extending this education to every child, the programme enables a pivot towards better health and hygiene, leading to happier and healthier futures for children,” Ravi Bhatnagar, director- External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt- South Asia said.

Also read: AAP to provide free and quality education if elected in Gujarat, says CM Kejriwal

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn