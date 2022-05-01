Design your future with upskilling yourself is the path to a future-proof career

By Pritesh Jaisingh Maru

The world is developing and changing at a fast pace and so is the way we work. Believing in the philosophy of being lifelong learners, we need to the talk. Adapting to the industries changing needs, we need to continuously evolve, making learning our primary skill. In today’s world learning how to learn is what will help us transform ourselves and the coming tomorrow. Upskilling becomes very essential even if you are trained and educated.

According to surveys, nine out ten managers and executives are either already facing skill gaps in the organisations or predict them to develop in the next five years. Upskilling becomes crucial for nearly 60% of the leadership and development pros.

So, learning a new skill closes the gap, and helps to cope with the market and technological changes.

Benefits of upskilling

One of the benefits of upskilling oneself is it increases the chances of promotions and receiving higher positions offer as you develop your skillset to make it more valuable and profound. Another benefit it creating a comfortable and suitable work lifestyle, as upskilling helps one to look at situations with new light and makes the job pleasant and satisfying for one. Apart from this, upskilling is a way to discover a new passion and create new opportunities for the future. Upskilling also helps one to develop personally as a person with vast knowledge and vivid abilities.

It also helps one to gain experience through the process of learning while attending seminars and courses helps one to gain accreditations. One of the most important benefit one can receive is gaining suitable amount of exposure and network in your suitable field. Gaining exposures and creating networks will help the employee to build a future proof career for oneself.

Upskilling drives career ahead

Upskilling plays a crucial role when careers are concerned this is mainly because the pattern of work force throughout the world is changing and is never on a standstill. The changes in the workplace are constant and many find it difficult to cope up with the changing times and lose their employment. This is where upskilling oneself from the beginning comes handy, as it helps one to face the future challenges while practicing for further changes. Apart from being able to adapt to changes, upskilling the skill set also gives the employer a chance to move forward in their career while creating promising future prospects with employers.

Upskilling oneself gives one’s career a stable future. With the changing market demands, organisations look forward to those who have adapted specific skills and have skilled mindset. At present, there is a great demand for highly skilled professionals especially those who have wide range of valuable skills and can be the differentiator in a specific field. Upskilling opens new doors of opportunities as it allows one to try different career paths and find the one that suits them the best while gaining different skills.

It is important to upskill in the right direction as though technology has created a lot of positive impact it has its cons too, automation is one of it. It is equally important to upskill oneself which will benefit in the long run and not just for a couple of years.

How to upskill

The first step to upskill oneself is setting up a goal. One should be firm enough before the process of upskilling of what is it that they wish to attain. Knowing your goal in advance helps one to stay in the right direction and not move hay way. The second step after setting the goal to be achieved is finding the gaps in one’s knowledge. Identifying one’s knowledge gap is very important as these gaps prevent one to achieve the set goal.

The next step to move forward to upskilling oneself is laying a foundation strategy to begin the learning process. Decide the method through which you wish to learn skills either through coaching. Mentoring, microlearning, etc based on the best suitable budget for one. After beginning the learning process, it is important to put your skills to practice. Engaging in real life situations where your learnt skills could be applied to will help one to be more confident before trying to achieve their main goal. Upskilling is a continuous part of life and one should never quit learning new skills to create a future proof career for one.

Majorly there are skill gaps due to aging workforce and rapidly changing developments in the market and in technology. Learning new skills in a quick changing environment would help you becoming a better asset for the company while also letting you discover new passion.

The author is villaging mentor and facilitator at The Design Village.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and not necessarily that of FinancialExpress.com

Read also: Skill Ministry join hands with ISRO, launches ISRO Technical Training Programme