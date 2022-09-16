Dept of science and tech launches dashboard to amplify outputs and outcomes

The Department of Science & Technology (DST) on Thursday launched a dashboard for countrywide monitoring and feedback to ensure the effective implementation of projects, schemes, scholarships and fellowships funded by the department.

“The most important outcome of this dashboard is that the department is made aware of the outputs and outcomes of the decisions taken, projects funded or scholarship/fellowship awarded regularly and in a user-friendly manner,” science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said while launching the dashboard.

In the last five years, over Rs 20,000 crore were disbursed by DST to 2,768 agencies in 35 states/UTs and every single minute detail is available on the dashboard.

Also Read: Can’t accommodate Ukraine returned medical students in Indian colleges: Centre to SC

“The dashboard has helped DST in taking evidence-based decisions. Many special calls have been taken on programmes seeing the gaps in the outreach of the programmes and in many programmes mid-course corrections have been prompted based on the data analysis done through dashboards,” Singh said.

The minister said, through the dashboard, details of each of the schemes and programmes for any group in every state can be accessed on a real-time basis and remedial measures, if any, can be taken promptly.

Impact analysis of the schemes and scholarships both age-wise and gender-wise for SC/ST/OBCs and General Castes is embedded in the dashboard for suggesting reformative measures to states.

Science and technology secretary S. Chandrasekhar said ministries were advised to set up a data and strategy unit (DSU) as a central unit to steer the development and implementation of an action plan or data strategy to improve their data preparedness levels in general and reach DGQI (data governance quality index) 5.0 scores by December 2022.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn