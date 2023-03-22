Demand for cloud, data and other IT courses rank high in India, reveals Udemy report

Data focused on the top skills in India highlighted that cloud computing skills remain a primary area of focus, with 27% growth of public cloud spending expected in India in 2023, an Udemy report said.

With companies ready to invest a good chunk of investment, public cloud spending is expected to exceed 45% of all enterprise IT spending by 2026 which will overtake spending on traditional IT in 2025, the report added.

The Learning Trends report reveals a 49% annual increase in 2022 in organizations’ time spent learning technical skills. The job market in India is growing at a rapid pace where 40% of Indian employees need reskilling in the next five years and 60% need to upskill to be market ready.

“Blending business, personal and technology skills are the key to success in today’s digital enterprises. Business leaders are also recognising the importance of the cloud and related technologies and prioritising training in cloud platforms and a handful of other programming languages,” Vinay Pradhan, country manager, India and South Asia, Udemy, said.

Furthermore, as per the report, skills and solutions for data analysis and security also ranked high among the surging technical skills with enrollments for data bricks increasing by 2161%, system design interview by 1012%, and 5G by 643%. The most consumed business skills fell within the categories of communication and leadership. Whereas there is significant consumption growth among customer experience management by 449%, non-verbal communication by 268% and business communication by 211 %.

Udemy analyzed data from thousands of Udemy customers around the world. It calculated total consumption by Udemy Business learners across all course topics for the year from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022. It calculated the percentage growth in consumption compared to the year from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021.