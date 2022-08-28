Delhi’s first sainik school inaugurated by CM Kejriwal to prepare students for armed forces

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated the city’s first school which will prepare students for the armed forces. According to the official statement, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School at Jharoda Kalan in Najafgarh currently has 175 students.

As per the official statement, the state-of-the-art school has an exclusive services preparatory wing to inculcate officer-like qualities (OLQs) in students through individual and group tasks, mock interviews, psychometric tests and personality development workshops.

The statement added that the school has a free hostel facility with cadet mess for boys and girls and is part of the Delhi government’s School of Specialised Excellence and affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education.

The statement further said that Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School is open to all Delhi residents and students can take admission in grades 9 and 11.

“Delhi Government’s Armed Forces Preparatory School starts today besides special education, students will get four-year long coaching for the National Defence Academy and similar competitions for free,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister claimed the school offers services “one wouldn’t get in the most posh schools”. “80-90% of the students here have been absorbed from government schools itself. Education is completely free in our schools, all the children here get the same facilities to eliminate the rich and poor divide,” he said.

Furthermore, as per the statement, the school was built within a year. “Couple of years back, we realised how Delhi has no Sainik School to prepare cadets for the army. Within just one year, we built this school and even surpassed our own expectations,” Kejriwal asserted.

The chief minister further added that the school also offers extensive preparation for students aspiring to join the NDA/Naval Academy and other Uniformed Services.

Meanwhile, the school received more than 18,000 applications this year for admission. As per officials, the school has a three-stage admission process — aptitude test, physical endurance tests, psychometric tests and a medical fitness test in the third stage.

With inputs from PTI

