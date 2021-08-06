Delhi Unlock: DU to begin offline classes for all science stream PG/UG students from August 16, check details

With the admission process for the first year students still pending and the result of 2nd year students not released yet, only the final-year students will start attending their classes from August 16.

With the consistent dissipation of the second wave of Coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi University administration has decided to begin regular classes of Science stream students in offline mode. According to an Indian Express report, the varsity administration has decided to go ahead with regular classes for all science-stream students beginning from August 16. The varsity located in North Delhi used to be one of the busiest student hubs in the city but since the onset of Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the varsity and its surrounding areas have remained desolate. Even though the university had allowed its final-year students to access laboratories and offline classes if required in February this year, the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus in April again made the university space out of bounds for the students.

As per the decision taken, all students pursuing their graduation or post-graduation in the science subjects will be allowed to conduct offline classes regularly. The direction issued from the Registrar’s office said that the administration has decided to resume offline classes, laboratory sessions and project work for all Science PG and UG programmes from August 16. The order mentioned that the administration had come to the decision after taking into account the fall in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

According to the Indian Express report, the decision taken by the administration entails that all Science stream students will now have to attend the offline classes as online classes for this section of students will be discontinued. With the admission process for the first year students still pending and the result of 2nd year students not released yet, only the final-year students will start attending their classes from August 16.

Registrar Vikas Gupta told the Indian Express that earlier the administration was thinking of only resuming the final-year students classes however the faculty suggested that classes for all students should begin offline. Gupta said that the faculty did not want to partially conduct offline classes and partially conduct online classes.