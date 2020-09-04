Delhi Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Schools shut till Sept 30; senior students can visit institutes from Sept 21

To visit schools, students will also have to get the written consent of their parents and guardians, the directive said. (Representational image)

Delhi Unlock 4.0 guidelines: As per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines for the national capital, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Friday that all schools in Delhi will remain shut till September 30. However, in view of the Centre’s guidelines, students of senior classes will be allowed to visit their institutions to take guidance from teachers from September 21 onwards.

PTI reported the education directorate as saying that schools outside COVID-19 containment zones can call up to 50 per cent of staff – both teaching and non-teaching — for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

Regarding the definition of “senior classes”, DoE states that, on a voluntary basis, students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools that are outside the containment zones to seek guidance from teachers.

However, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard will be issued bt the Health Ministry.

Online classes and other learning activities shall continue, as usual, the DoE added.

Even before the Covid-19 lockdown was clamped nationwide on March 25, schools and universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.