Delhi University’s School of Open Learning Admit Card 2020 released: How to download hall ticket, other details

Students who have registered to appear in the DU-SOL Open Book Test 2020 which are, as for now, tentatively scheduled for July 2020 will require the DU SOL Admit Cards 2020 to take the examination. (File Image)

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning Admit Card 2020 released: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has released the admit card for 2020 academic year, reports said. The DU SOL Admit Card 2020 will be required for students appearing for the Open Book Test Exam and Assignment Based Evaluation Process which are scheduled to be held later this year.

Those appearing for the exams under Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and registered for it, can log onto the official DU-SOL examination portal — sol.du.ac.in — to access and download the hall ticket. The portal is now open for students to access.

Reports added that the exams for Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (DU-SOL) are scheduled to be held between July 1st and July 27th , 2020.

On Thursday, the Delhi University released the DU SOL Exam Hall Ticket 2020 for the examinations on its official website.

Also, for the 2020 academic year, the final year semester exams for students of Delhi University are scheduled to be held from July 1st, as per the exam datesheet that was announced recently.

How to download the DU-SOL Hall ticket: