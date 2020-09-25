  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi University’s new academic session to commence on November 18

By: |
September 25, 2020 11:07 PM

According to the schedule released by the varsity, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14. The last day of payment will be October 16.

Admissions under the third cut-off list will take place between October 26 to October 28, while admissions under subsequent cut-off list will be between November 2 to November 4. (Representative image)

Delhi University’s new academic session will commence on November 18, while admissions for undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list will begin from October 12.

The varsity announced the admission schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Friday.

Related News

According to the schedule released by the varsity, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14. The last day of payment will be October 16.

Admissions under the second cut-off list will take place between October 19 and October 21, while the last date of payment will be October 23.

Admissions under the third cut-off list will take place between October 26 to October 28, while admissions under subsequent cut-off list will be between November 2 to November 4.

Admissions under the fifth cut-off list will be held between November 9 to November 11.

The new session will commence on November 18, while admissions under the special cut-off list will be between November 18 to November 20.

In case vacant seats are left, further cut-offs may be announced by the varsity.

For entrance-based undergraduate courses, admissions against the first merit list will happen between October 19 to October 21 while the last date of payment is October 23.

Admissions under the second merit list will happen between October 26 and October 28, while admissions under the third merit list be between November 2 to November 4.

The registration portal for first spot admission will open on November 10 and admissions will be held the next day.

Admissions against first merit list for postgraduate courses will be held between October 26 and October 28 while the admission under the second merit list will be between November 2 and November 4. Admissions under the third merit list will be held between November 9 and November 11, according to the schedule.

The varsity said that in case vacant seats are left, further merit lists will be announced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Delhi University’s new academic session to commence on November 18
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi govt announces second phase of online admission for classes 6-9 and 11
2New Education Policy must focus on greater marketable skill formation for tech vertical
3Education post COVID-19: UNESCO to convene special session of global education meeting next month