Delhi University’s executive council likely to decide on CUET for admission process on Friday

With the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in central universities, Delhi University’s (DU) admission process will undergo a significant change in case the executive council of the varsity’s executive approves the proposal to enrol students who have attained passing marks in Class 12 and cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The academic council has already cleared the proposal and will probably get approved by the executive council members on Friday, as per the officials. However, in the academic council nine out of 26 elected members had shown disagreement against the proposal. Nine out of 26 elected members in the academic council had expressed their dissent against the proposal.

According to DU’s guidelines, candidates must take CUET in only those subjects they have cleared in class 12. If the subject studied in class 12 is not included in CUET, then the candidate will have to appear in a closely related subject. Until last year, the university was admitting only those students who had cleared the cut-offs.

On Monday, the university’s academic council, in its meeting, approved admissions to the varsity based on CUET scores and that a candidate is only required to clear class 12.

“Merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility,” according to the guidelines. The approved rules also state that admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen’s College, and Jesus and Mary College, will also be carried out through CUET.

At the time of counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for minority and unreserved candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges. This will also come up for discussion during the meeting of the executive council, which is the university’s highest decision-making body. Once approved here, a policy is implemented.

Moreover, the executive council will discuss the Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) establishment under the Institutes of Eminence. The DSA is likely to offer short and long-term certificate courses, diplomas and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students.

In addition, a proposal on loans from Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) will also be taken up for discussion during the meeting. The varsity is planning to submit a proposal of Rs 1,075.40 crore to HEFA for infrastructure development and the creation of capital assets.

With inputs from PTI.

