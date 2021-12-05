Delhi University Vice-Chancellor not in favour of cut-off based admission system, hopes for a change next year

Personally, however, Singh is not in favour of continuing with the cut-off system. (File)

The cut-off-based admission system puts students from boards with “strict” marking at a disadvantage, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said. Singh also expressed hope that the situation would change in a year.

Singh constituted a committee to look into admission data and the Academic Council meeting on Friday will deliberate on its recommendations.

The varsity chief said there were many options — continuing with the current system, normalisation of marks of various boards, entrance test, and 50% weightage to entrance test and 50% to (board) marks. The Academic Council and Executive Council will take a call on the matter, he told Press Trust of India.

He said the current system gave students from boards that had a “lenient marking system” an advantage.

He cited students of the Uttar Pradesh board not getting admission into Delhi University. He added the varsity was getting a large number of students from Kerala but not Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

He added that the time had come to relook at the processes in place.

The high proportion of admissions from Kerala led to a student approaching Delhi High Court. Gunisha Aggarwal alleged that despite securing 98% in her board exams, she was unable to get admission to her preferred course/college due to the “disproportionate” number of admissions from the Kerala education board.

Singh also spoke about reopening college campuses — a demand of various students’ groups. However, confidence has gone down following the emergence of the Omicron variant and the university will wait a month before taking a call, Singh said.

The university is open but PhD students come to the campus, Singh said. The practical exams for final-year students are also taking place. He added that he couldn’t reopen the campus unless the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed 100% seating.