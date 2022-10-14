DU Merit List 2022: First stimulated list to be out today at du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in; Details here

DU Merit List 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will release the first stimulated list for undergraduate programmes on its website today. According to the latest reports, the stimulated list will be released in the evening by 5 pm. The candidates will be able to change their preferences after viewing the stimulated list, if they wish to change. The list will be released on the official website of DU – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

It should be noted that the university is releasing the stimulated list before announcing the First Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 round 1 merit list. This facility will allow candidates to secure admission in a programme of college. After the release of the stimulated list, the candidates will have two days to change their preferences. The facility of changing the preferences will be available till October 16 till 04.59 PM.

The candidates have been advised to reorder maximum preferences by selecting maximum courses and maximum colleges offered to them by the university under the available preferences to maximize their chances of admission under csas2022.

When will the DU Merit List 2022 for undergraduate programmes be released?

According to the schedule released by the University of Delhi, the first CSAS allocation list will be released on October 18. This year, the admission in Delhi University colleges will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate 2022 (CUET – 2022). As per data, more than 2 lakhs of students registered for admission in the academic year 2022-2023.