Delhi University UG Merit List: CSAS first allocation list out at du.ac.in today; check cutoff & more

DU First Merit List 2023: Delhi University has released the most awaited list of first allocation merit for Undergraduate level today. Aspirants can check the cutoff list from the official website of Delhi University or admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

To get admission in the prestigious DU, students have to appear for CUET-UG which took place in May-June this year. The DU releases the cut-off list on the basis of the marks obtained by the overall candidates. Students who wants to accept the allotted seats, candidates have to login to their Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The qualified candidates can accept the allotted seat till August 4, 4:59 pm. The last date to pay the fee for selected college is August 6, 2023. The second list will be announced on August 10 for the vacant seats.

Check the cut-off list here:

The list is released on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Go to the UG CSAS admission portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Know your CUET application number and password

Now click on ‘Login’.

The student dashboard appears and now you can check the list.

Delhi University offers around 70,000 seats in total at undergraduate level for over 78 courses. The DU has received a comparatively higher number of applications in 2023, a hike by 43 percent than last year. The quota reservation has also received more applicants as per the official reports.