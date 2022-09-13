Delhi University UG Admissions 2022: From registration on CSAS portal to new session update, here’s everything you need to know

The Delhi University launched its CSAS portal on September 12 for the admission of undergraduate students for the academic year 2022-23 through the Common University Entrance Test. Interested candidates can log in to the website admission.uod.ac.in to apply for the seats in their desired undergraduate programme. The application portal remains open till October 3

The Delhi University has received over 6 lakh applications, while the Banaras Hindu University and the University of Allahabad received over 2 lakh each. The process will take place in three phases.

How to register for Delhi University Counselling process

For the first time, Delhi University will admit students on the basis of marks in the Common University Eligibility Test (CUET-UG). The results of the test are expected to be released on September 15.

Step-1

To register, candidates need to first visit the university’s official website, which is admission.uod.ac.in. After clicking on the link that reads “admission,” they will be taken to a page where they will be asked to fill in various details. They will also be able to pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Select the programmes as per the DU CSAS merit list. Next upload all necessary documents and certificates, submit the application fee via the different payment methods and click on the final submission

Step-2

A one-time application fee of Rs 250 for UR, OBC-NCL, EWS category and Rs 100 for SC, ST and PWBD category applicants for CSAS-2022 will have to be paid which will be non-refundable.

Step-3

The CUET score will be required in this phase. A candidate needs to select the programmes in which they want to be admitted. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. Next, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis.

The candidate must accept the seat within a certain time frame. The acceptance process will only be valid if the candidate has been offered a seat in the previous round.

Delhi University’s new session updates

The new academic year of Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is expected to start on November 1. After the results of the entrance test are released on September 15, the process for the admission of students will begin and will take another few weeks to complete considering the multiple cut-off lists.

DU Admissions through sports quota

According to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the university will start conducting trials for the candidates who are looking to get into the academic year 2022-23 through sports quota and extracurricular activities on October 10. For those who are planning on taking up sports quota, a 25 per cent weightage will be given to their score in the entrance test and the remaining 75 per cent to certificates and trials.