Delhi University ug admission, cut off 2018: Second cut off list expected but with marginal dip; check date, courses

DU admission 2018: Over 11,000 students took admission under the first cut-off list at several colleges at Delhi University on Thursday. The number of students, who took entry to the prestigious institution, is almost six times the number in 2017. Most colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) are likely to come up with a second cut-off list with marginal dip between 0.5 to 1%, according to The Indian Express report’. The second cut-off is expected on June 24, according to reports.

According to a university official, out of over 56,000 seats, over 11,000 were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, around 2,000 seats were filled. The top five colleges where students took admission were Hindu College, where 785 seats were filled, followed by Gargi College, where 674 seats were filled, Miranda House, where 628 seats were filled, Lady Shri Ram College, where 579 seats were filled, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College where 575 seats were filled, according to data shared by the varsity. The top courses were BCom (Hons) in which 1401 seats were filled, followed by BA (Programme) in which 1,371 seats were filled, with the third most popular course being BA (Hons) Political Science where 1,004 seats were filled. The other top courses were BA (Hons) History where 819 seats were filled and BCom where 807 seats were filled, the data stated.

Colleges like SRCC, Hindu College and Indraprastha College for Women will come with a second list. “For the unreserved category, around 20% of the seats are left, which will be filled in the second list,” principal of SRCC college Simrit Kaur was quoted as saying. According to IE report, the cut-off for BCom (Hons) in the second list is likely to be around 97.375%. This means a marginal drop from 97.75% in the first list. For Economics (Hons), the drop will not be more than 0.25%.

Hindu College will come up with a second list for courses other than Political Science (Hons), History (Hons) and Statistics (Hons). “The drop in cut-off will be marginal for most courses. But for Philosophy (Hons), the cut-off will reasonably be on the lower side. As this subject is not offered in most colleges, many don’t know about the deduction,” Principal of Hindu College Anju Srivastava said.

Students can expect a second list for courses other than Mathematics (Hons) at Indraprastha College for Women. “For other courses, the drop in cut-off in the second list will be around 0.5 to 1%. Our admission usually starts picking up in the second and third list,” principal Babli Moitra Saraf said.

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year. The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.