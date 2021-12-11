Delhi University to roll out three B.Tech courses from upcoming academic session, check details

The dissenting members also said that courses should only be rolled out when the university has received the grants for setting up the laboratories and hiring teaching and non-teaching staff to cater to the new courses.

The Academic Council of the University of Delhi has approved a proposal to introduce B.Tech courses at the university from the upcoming academic session. As per the Indian Express report, the University officials have submitted a proposal to the regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking its nod to begin three courses of B.Tech namely Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and Electrical Engineering. The university has also said that it intends to put the three new courses of B.Tech under the faculty of Sciences at the university.

As per the approved proposal by the Delhi University, the B.Tech courses will be introduced with effect from the academic session 2022-23. It also said that for now a total of 360 students will be admitted into three B.Tech courses per year and the university is envisaging a total strength of 1440 students of B.Tech programme by the end of four years from the roll out of the courses.

The proposal was put to vote at the Academic Council meeting on Friday and approved. However, a total of 18 elected members of the Academic Council expressed their dissent to the proposal. Explaining the rationale behind their dissent, the elected members reasoned that the proposal should not be passed with a pre-decided date for launching the B.Tech courses. The dissenting members also said that courses should only be rolled out when the university has received the grants for setting up the laboratories and hiring teaching and non-teaching staff to cater to the new courses.

The dissent quoted by the Indian Express read that the UGC has not sanctioned a Rs 100 crore grant to set up the required infrastructure for rolling out the B.Tech courses. The dissent further exclaimed surprise over the fact that without getting the grant sanctioned the university has decided to launch the courses from the year 2022-2023.