Delhi university to reopen college campus for final year UG, PG students; Check guidelines to be followed here

Delhi University campussses to open from September 15

The Delhi University is opening its campus for offline classes for Final year Undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 15 onwards. DU students will be able to come to campus only for practical work for now and theory classes would continue online.

The Delhi University administration took the decision to open DU university after going through the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA, where it has issued separate guidelines for UGC.

Classrooms/Practical rooms/Laboratories are allowed only to be filled only up to 50% of the working capacity. Limited experiments can be conducted. Attendance is not mandatory and students can visit the campus for practical classes at their convenience adhering to thee protocols.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges need to be fully vaccinated before they join the offline classes and students must have received at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccination. Students wanting to come back to hostels, however, should be fully vaccinated

Libraries at a college campuses can be reopened but if there is no adequate space to maintain social distancing, authorities should only allow issuing books. The departments for this purpose can give prior slots and appointments to students to avoid crowding. Meanwhile, final year students can visit campus for academic consultation and placement as per the institute’s schedule.

Most importantly, COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed at all times and everyone must wear masks and ensure the use of sanitisers along with maintaining social distancing.