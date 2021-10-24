Delhi University to release special cut-off list on Monday: What is it and who are eligible?

Admission to many courses that were closed during the second and third cut-off lists could be reopened in the special cut-off list. (File)

Delhi University will on Monday release a special cut-off list, having completed the admission cycle for third one. However, unlike in the second and third lists, students who have already taken admission in other colleges or courses would not be allowed to cancel their admissions and take re-admission in a preferred college or course.

According to the varsity’s admission guidelines no movement would be allowed during the special cut-offs. Candidates who have already taken admission in any college or programme would not be eligible to take part in the second cut-off.

The special cut-off is meant to provide an opportunity to those students who could not take admission in the first three lists. Admission would take place based on the last declared cut-off for a course in colleges where seats remain vacant.

Students who have already taken admission in the first three cut-off lists would be able to seek admission in preferred colleges or courses again if seats continue to remain vacant after the fourth cut-off list is released, scheduled for October 30. If seats continue to remain vacant after the fourth and fifth lists, the university will declare cut-offs for a special drive on November 13.

Colleges under Delhi University have already filled 58,000 seats in undergraduate courses so far under the three lists, the varsity’s official data showed. The university has 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate courses.

Admission to many courses that were closed during the second and third cut-off lists could be reopened in the special cut-off list.

Admission to all courses at Hindu College closed during the third list. Jesus and Mary College has also completed admission for all courses except Hindi. Gargi College reopened admission to BA (Hons) Economics on the third list.

Hindu College Admission Convener Manish Kansal told PTI that most of the courses were likely to remain closed in the special cut-off for the unreserved category. The situation will become clearer once the fee-payment window slams shut on Saturday, she said.