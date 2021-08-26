Delhi University to implement FYUP from next academic year–know everything

While the existing MPhil programme will be discarded from 2022-2023, the University is looking at ways to implement both one year and two year Post-Graduate programmes

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) has finally given green signal to implementing National Education Policy (NEP) in the university from the next academic session. This would mean that from next year, Delhi University will be offering a Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). The MPhil course will get scrapped. The structure of FYUP will be the same as the four-year programme introduced in 2013 by the university. It was, however, subsequently scrapped in the same year.

Implementing FYUP in the university?

As per the recommendations made by the The NEP Implementation Committee (NIC), the existing undergraduate programmes of study will continue with alterations to nomenclature and structure. There will be many entry and exit options available in the university for the students. Let’s say, in the case of existing honour courses in arts, commerce and science, students can leave after one year of course and he/she will be given a certificate. In the case of two years, a diploma will be awarded and for three years, students will be awarded honours in the discipline and for completing four years, students will receive honours in the discipline with research.

NIC has further notified that in the first three years of the honours programmes, students will have to have to choose another language course as well besides existing courses with one of two languages being an Indian language), as well as Social and Emotional Learning course followed by an Innovation and Entrepreneurship course, co-curriculars, and an Ethics and Culture course, reported the Indian Express.

As for commerce students, they will have to choose one discipline from the humanities or social sciences and study six courses from it over their third and fourth years.

What about non-Undergraduate students?

While the existing MPhil programme will be discarded from 2022-2023, the University is looking at ways to implement both one year and two year Post-Graduate programmes. The structure is changing as higher education is changing in the current environment. Earlier, language was not compulsory for the commerce and science courses but now language will be important for everyone.