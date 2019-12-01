Delhi University teachers’ association calls for indefinite strike

Responding to the new situation, wherein 4,500 teachers have been shown the door, DUTA has decided to intensify the stir by giving three working days’ time to the vice chancellor to agree to a set of demands.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has called for an indefinite strike in response to DUPA’s decision to put joining of ad-hoc teachers in abeyance. The Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) has reportedly decided to put joining of ad-hoc teachers and disbursal of their salaries in abeyance, in its meeting held on November 29. The decision is on the basis of August 28 DU circular which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

Over 4,500 teachers are working on ad-hoc basis in the Delhi University for past several years. In a statement issued here, the teachers’ association said it finds completely unacceptable that the vice chancellor, through the August 28 letter, denies appointment of full time teachers on adhoc vacancies till positions can be filled on permanent basis. This has already created a difficult situation for colleges, DUTA said. “DUTA finds it extremely unfortunate and is anguished to see that the August 28 letter is now being interpreted by the DUPA further to deny livelihood to 4500 ad-hoc teachers who are already in service and have been working against substantive posts for past several years,” the statement added.

Responding to the new situation, wherein 4,500 teachers have been shown the door, DUTA has decided to intensify the stir by giving three working days’ time to the vice chancellor to agree to a set of demands. These are withdrawal of August 28 letter and counting of past services for promotions as was granted by DU ordinances.

The DUTA executive has also decided to continue this struggle till the HRD Ministry and the UGC do not bring one-time regulation for absorption for serving ad-hoc and temporary teachers. DUTA said it will reach out to students, parents, leaders of political parties and citizens concerned at this critical juncture, to enlist mass support for its movement.