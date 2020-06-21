Delhi University starts online registration; physical verification of documents not needed

The university has done away with the process of physical verification of documents this year moving to online process.

Delhi University (DU) has started online enrollment for its undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/Ph.D. courses on June 20. One of the best universities in the country has provided the information on its website and said that the registration is scheduled for July 4.

The Dean of Admissions, Shobha Bagai, said that the whole admission process will be online and contactless. She also said that the final verification would be done by colleges when “normality” returns after the coronavirus pandemic. However, there were reports of the university website crashing and being unavailable on the very first day, shortly after the portal went online. The website has seen 19543 UG registrations, 5889 PG registrations and 457 Ph.D. registrations so far.

The university has done away with the process of physical verification of documents this year moving to online process. Bagai said that the students are asked to upload all of their documents online, and they will also be initially verified online. She added that the university is trying to link up with the various exam boards to make this process possible. Two boards have agreed, and we hope there will be more in the future, Bagai said in a virtual press meeting on June 20.

This year, DU is also making two significant changes to its registration and admission process. The university will allow applicants to select all merit courses provided they clear the course which is a shift from the policy in previous years when students were required to select the courses and colleges of their choice, this time eligible

Shobha Bagai also said that the 5 per cent deduction in marks that used to take place when science and business students applied for BA would be done to make the process smoother. She said that the rule was based on the notion that science students scored more than humanities students, but that no longer holds any ground.

The DU has also decided to do away with ECA (extracurricular activities) and sports trials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Admissions to both would be made on the basis of certificates.