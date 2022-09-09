Delhi University builds Samarth eGov on AWS to transform governance in HEIs

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that the University of Delhi uses AWS to enable the adoption of Samarth eGov, an official statement said. The Samarth eGov suite provides more than 40 software modules covering academics, administration, student services, human resources, governance, accounting, and finance as a cloud-based service to central and state universities, HEIs, and technical institutions in India.

Furthermore, it added that the suite provides universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) with an automation engine to migrate from paper-based and traditional third-party enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to a more secure, reliable, and scalable platform.

“Using AWS, Samarth eGov helps education institutions enhance the speed and quality of education services to offer a more reliable experience to students, faculty, and staff. With Samarth eGov’s increasing nationwide adoption, education institutions are now more agile in adapting to education policy changes and market segment demands,” the statement added.

In addition, it stated that the Samarth eGov has already been adopted by more than 200 universities and HEIs in India, including more than 40 central and state universities, and more than 100 colleges.

It further said that Samarth eGov leverages AWS’s robust availability, scalability, speed, agility, security, and flexibility to process more than 7.6 million student admission applications, handle more than 600,000 faculty and staff recruitment applications, and manage more than 7.5 million student records nationwide. “The next phase of Samarth eGov’s adoption is expected to reach more than 500 HEIs by 2023,” it said.

“The education sector is undergoing a major transformation, and it became clear that we needed a purpose-built, policy-driven and adaptable platform to support the future needs of education institutions. Samarth eGov is developed as an open-source, highly flexible, interconnected, secure, and scalable platform, delivered on a software-as-a-service model with a cloud-first approach on AWS. It can address the diverse and evolving demands of universities and higher education institutions across India, irrespective of the state they belong to or the language they choose to interface with,” Sanjeev Singh, joint director, University of Delhi, South Campus, said.



