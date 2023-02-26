Delhi University represents India in all its richness and diversity: President Murmu

Delhi University represents India in all its richness and diversity and has its presence in every area of excellence in the country and abroad, President Droupadi Murmu said.

“The University of Delhi represents India in all its richness and diversity, and it can be said that there is a bit of the varsity in every area of excellence in India and abroad. The list of illustrious alumni of the university is really long and formidable,” the president said.

Speaking at the university’s 99th convocation, Murmu noted that the number of girls receiving awards at the function was more than boys this year which depicts the picture of a ‘developed India’.

A total of 170 students, including 51 boys and 119 girls, were awarded medals and prizes at the function. Digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded on this occasion, which include 54.7% girls and 45.3% boys. She also handed over awards to top seven students of the university.

“It is a matter of pride that three of the awardees are physically challenged. This is the result of their strength and hardwork. I want to convey special congratulations to them,” she said.

She further urged the younger generation to take forward the good of their previous generation and work on the contemporary challenges. “Due to consumerism and development, the challenges of pollution, climate change and lifestyle diseases are taking a more formidable form.

“The previous generations have done good things, and they have also made some mistakes. I want today’s young generation to take forward the good and rectify the mistakes,” she added.

The president also underlined the importance of staying connected to one’s roots. “Let us respect and welcome all languages ??and cultures, but always stay connected to our roots. Mahatma Gandhi underlined this fact when he said ‘I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed. I want the culture of all lands to be blown about my house as freely as possible. But I refuse to be blown off my feet by anyone’,” she said.

The convocation ceremony was also attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh presided over the event.

Referring to the glorious history of the varsity, Murmu said students of Delhi University had actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930. “During the Quit India Movement of 1942, many students of the university revolted against the British Raj and went to jail,” she said.

In her address, the president also said that India has been a country which has adopted new and in-depth ideas. “The thoughts of Vedas and Upanishads, Lord Mahavira and Buddha are still alive in our country. From Silicon Valley to Sydney, Indians have carved a respectable place for themselves at workplaces all over the world,” she said.

Degrees were also awarded to 47 students of DM/MCh in the medical field on the occasion. As many as 910 students were awarded PhD degrees. This figure for PhD degrees is the highest ever in the history of the university, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Singh said Delhi University is one of the few varsities which conduct the convocation every year. “Convocation is the most important day for students and the university. I congratulate all those who are graduating today. The university had a humble beginning 100 years back and we have witnessed the enduring journey of the university,” he said.

During the convocation, the ‘kulgeet’ (college anthem) of the University of Delhi, composed in the centenary year of the university, was also released. The song has been written and composed by noted poet Gajendra Solanki.

With inputs from PTI