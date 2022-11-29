Delhi University releases PG admission 2022 dates, detailed schedule here

DUET 2022: The University of Delhi has released the schedule for admission to the various post graduation courses in its different colleges. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the official website of DU- du.ac.in. Only those candidates who appeared and qualified in Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2022 are eligible to enroll themselves in post graduate programs of their choice.

The university had released the DUET 2022 results on November 22. The first round of applications for PG and Ph.D. programmes will be accepted from Dec 1, 2022 on du.ac.in. The last date of submitting the applications is December 3, 2022. The candidates will be able to remit their online application fees latest by Dec 4, 2022. The window for modification of applications will be opened till Dec 4, 2022. The first merit list will be published on Nov 30, 2022 as per the schedule released by the university.

Candidates should note that only those who secured passing marks in the DUET PG results will be eligible for admission. The second merit list will be published after the first merit list application process is over.

According to the schedule released by the university, the second merit list will be published on Dec 7, 2022 and the admission process will be conducted between Dec 8, 2022 and Dec 10, 2022. Following that, the third merit list will be released on Dec 12, 2022 and the admission process against this list will be ended on Dec 15, 2022.