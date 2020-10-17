  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi University releases its second cut-off list; check details

October 17, 2020 9:55 PM

The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards.

Delhi University, DU, DU admissions, DU admissions 2020, DU cutoffs, DU second cutoffThe Delhi University has 70,000 undergraduate seats. (Photo: The Indian Express)

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes opening at the same cut-off as the first list. At Hindu College and Indraprastha College for Women, BA (Honours) English programme has been closed for admission in the second list for unreserved category.

The first cut-off list was released last Saturday with almost 50 per cent of the seats being filled. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

