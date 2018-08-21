Delhi University releases 9th cut-off list

Delhi University (Reuters)

The Delhi University today announced its ninth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses with some colleges in North Campus also declaring the availability of seats under some courses for general category students. Students can apply for BSc Life Science, BA (Hons) Hindi, BCom and BCom (Hons) courses in Daulat Ram College.

Hansraj College has seats for BSc Life Science while Hindu College has seats for BSc (Hons) Physics and Chemistry courses. Kirori Mal College has seats available under BA (Hons) in English, Hindi and Political Science, and BSc (Hons) in Botany and Physics.

Ramjas College also has opened admissions to its BA(Hons) Political Science and Economics while Miranda House has admissions open for BA (Hons) English and Sociology.

Off-campus colleges like Acharya Narendra Dev College, Deshbandhu College, Atma Ram Sanatam Dharma College, Gargi College also have seats available for humanities and science courses.