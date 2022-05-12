Delhi University records an impressive 98.3% attendance on first day of offline exam

Delhi University has recorded an impressive 98.3% attendance on the first day of the offline exam after a gap of two years despite protests by some students. The offline exams started on Wednesday for second and third year undergraduate students after two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Close to 67,948 students appeared in different papers in the university that were conducted in two sessions. While in the morning 97.5% of 44,311 registered students appeared in the exam, in the evening, 99.8% of the registered 23,684 sat for their exams.

“I would say it is better than previous years. This has come despite inertia among students against the physical mode of examination. There were some protests as well,” D S Rawat, the university’s dean of examinations, was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that students who missed the exam due to the Covid virus or are forced to stay in quarantine with someone close to them tested positive will get another chance to appear for thr exam in August 2022.

“(Such students) will be asked to provide medical certificates and they will be given another chance in August to take the exams,” he told the agency.

With students appearing in online exams after two years, the university this year has given 30 minutes extra time to them to finish their exams.

Earlier, several students were requesting offline exams. A number of them also reached Delhi High Court requesting open-book mode due to the Covid pandemic. However, the court refused to interfere with the university’s decision.