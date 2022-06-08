Delhi University takes paperless route, aims to make printing redundant

Delhi University has digitised the majority of its operations in an effort to go completely paperless. The varsity’s administrative and accounts departments have gone completely paperless, having been linked to its E-Samarth portal.

The varsity has successfully made most processes such as admission and examination online.

Joint Dean (Admission) Prof Sanjeev Singh, who heads the university’s paperless initiative, told the Press Trust of India: “We have linked administrative and accounting work to Samarth in the last few months. We are in the process to link everything to Samarth. We are successful in making most of our processes online.”

He said the varsity was completely paperless except for certain operations that were difficult to completely switch to online.

“On the surface and administrative level, we are paperless. But in nuances we cannot say it is completely paperless because several processes like examination and mark sheet require paper printing,” Singh said.

“Though its digital version is available, there is a requirement for a print version. Attestation of the documents and all other notifications have to be printed.”

The process to shift all the university’s operations online started in 2016. However, the initiative picked up pace in the last six months during which the varsity linked most major operations to E-Samarth.

It is working to make printing “redundant” and officials said all stakeholders’ participation was needed to achieve that.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said digitising would help streamline the varsity’s functioning and reduce paper dependency.

“We are making most of the administrative work and accounting work digital. We are creating a digital library. We are creating a digital data bank,” Pani told the Press Trust of India.

Pani added that the varsity would link all departments with E-Samarth. He said it required time to digitalise years of data and the varsity was in the process.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.