Delhi University organises centenary run to mark 75 years of independence

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday organised a centenary run under the slogan “Run for DU” to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.

According to an official statement, a large number of DU students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni have registered for the run. About 50 differently-abled students will also participate in this run, for whom a special run circuit has been prepared.

The run has been organised under the Fit India Movement, a nationwide movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Supported by the Athletics Federation of India, the run has been convened by professor Prakash Singh, director, University South Delhi Campus.

Arjun Munda, the Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs, was chief guest at the function and Vivek Thakur, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, was the guest of honour.

Youth icon and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra flagged off the run from University Sports Complex Ground. The inaugural function was chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

