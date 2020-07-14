  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi University Open Book Examinations DU OBE: Final year UG online exams to be held from Aug 10-31, DU tells HC

By: |
Published: July 14, 2020 3:00 PM

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was informed by the varsity that the students left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.

Delhi University Open Book Examinations DU OBE, DU OBE exam dates, delhi university, Delhi High Court, DU Dean of Examinations, DU online OBE, latest news on Delhi UniversityThe counsel for DU and Dean of Examinations agreed to it and after discussion it was decided that the online OBE will commence from August 10 and conclude on August 31.(PTI photo)

Delhi University will hold final year undergraduate online Open Book Examinations (OBE) from August 10-31, the Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was informed by the varsity that the students left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.

While the university initially informed that it has decided to conduct the exams from August 17 and will conclude on September 8, the court asked them to reconsider the schedule and compress it as the final year students are supposed to pass and join other courses in India or abroad and their career prospects are at involved.

The counsel for DU and Dean of Examinations agreed to it and after discussion it was decided that the online OBE will commence from August 10 and conclude on August 31.

It was also decided that the first phase of mock tests will start from July 27, instead of July 31 and the second phase of mock tests will commence from August 1 instead of August 4.

