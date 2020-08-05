Delhi University Open Book Examination: Delhi High Court reserves order on petition challenging exam

Delhi High Court was expected to hear the plea against DU’s decision to conduct OBEs.

Delhi University Open Book Examination: In a hearing on Wednesday, Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the batch of petitions that are challenging Delhi Universities proposal for Open Book Examinations (OBE) for its third year students, news agency ANI said in a tweet. The Delhi High Court was expected to hear the plea against DU’s decision to conduct OBEs where the state university argued that conducting Open Book Examinations is the only option fit for students who are in their final years. The matter was presided over by Justice Pratibha M Singh.

Last week, the High Court also questioned the Delhi University on its lack of preparedness and facilities for conducting exams with an open book. The Court asked the university regarding the arrangement of scribes and CSE Centers, so that differently-abled students will be able to take online Open Book Examinations. In a statement made last month, Delhi HC also directed the university that it is their responsibility to make scribes for visually-impaired students. It said that failure in doing so will prove to be a mockery of differently-abled students.

In the hearing today, the High Court again told the Delhi University to ensure that no visually-impaired student is deprived of scribe at the common service centre if he/ she has asked for it. Further, as per the HC directions, varsity is also expected to make reading material available for visually-impaired students three weeks before the examination. The decision came after the National Federation of Blind filed a petition against the way examinations are being conducted this year.

According to the report, the High Court has also asked the Delhi University to provide a list stating the number of students who have opted for the online book examinations and has also listed the matter for August 17.