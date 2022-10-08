Delhi University launches new feature for students seeking admission in upcoming academic session – Here’s what it is

With the aim of helping interested students in their admission process for the upcoming academic session, Delhi University has introduced a new feature. The University has launched a new tab which has been named ‘College-Program wise Preference Count’.

After clicking the tab, students will be able to find out the number of students who have applied for the number of programmes in one particular college. This will help students get real-time data or information on the number of students applying for each programme at the University during the time of the admission process.

While the data will be available on Delhi University’s official website du.ac.in, students will be required to click on the admission tab and go to the link at the top to scroll for their preferred colleges and programmes.

The university will also update the link every two hours on most days to help students get real-time data. However, Delhi University has also advised interested students against not making effective use of the provisions of preferences that have been offered. It has asked students to select all combinations that may help them in allocation rounds.

Issuing a notification, it said while submitting their preferences, the candidates are looking for far fewer choices even though they are eligible for several choices. Giving an example, it said that if a candidate has been provided with 1,469 programmes as well as college preferences, they must select all the combinations to benefit them for admission to the university. Students must select maximum options to increase their chances of admission as per the CSAS rule, it added.

Importantly, students will also be required to save their preferences before October 10, 2022. 4:59 pm. After that, preferences will be automatically locked by the university. For any confusion or further information, students may contact university officials.