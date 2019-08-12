Delhi University launches free course on happiness; toppers will be trained in Europe

The Ramanujan College’s School of Happiness, Center of Ethics and Values is imparting the course free of cost. (Representative image)

Ramanujan College has launched a course on happiness for the first-time ever at the University of Delhi (DU). The college, which was earlier called the Deshbandhu Evening College, is offering the course as a six-month certificate programme and has shortlisted 45 students.

The course would be imparted free of cost by the college’s School of Happiness, Center of Ethics and Values. On August 5, the orientation for the course was held where the students were taught the ethos of ‘Sahaj Yoga’ along with FLAG — forgiveness, loving heart, appreciating mind and gratitude. Additionally, the college also held a panel discussion comprising renowned psychologists.

In the debut year itself, the course had 150 students applying. They were then shortlisted and evaluated after panel interviews which discussed the main concept of happiness. A total of 45 students were chosen from many DU colleges to join the course. Classes are being held from 8-9 am on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday so that students get to attend their regular classes.

The Happiness Course

Focusing on identifying and eliminating the principal causes of stress, the happiness course has been structured to train students for the same, programme coordinator Nidhi Mathur told The Indian Express.

Students will get training in yoga, meditation, life and communication skills, personality development, life and communication skills among other essential skills as part of the course.

According to Mathur, these skills are required for the current generation who are vulnerable to “wrong-doings, anger and stress”. The main concept behind the course is that there is no “ready-made happiness” and one has to create it continuously, Mathur explained.

The curriculum of the ambitious course was designed after training sessions were held for the faculty members. Extensive feedback from the faculty and experts on those sessions was taken into account for finalising the curriculum .

At the end of the six-month course, the four top performing students will be sent to Austria in Europe for an exchange programme with the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI) which is an entrepreneurial school based in Austria. The students will not incur any fee for this additional training.