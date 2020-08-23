Delhi University JAT 2020: Foolproof strategy for students applying for BMS, BBA, BBE courses; check details

The most vexing questions for most students is this particular section where their basic and functional knowledge in business and commerce is tested.

University of Delhi conducts the Joint Admission Test (JAT) every year to admit students into Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BA in business economics (BBE). Unlike most other undergraduate courses offered by the top central university which are based solely on class XII marks of the students, the select courses such as BBA, BMS and BBE are based on entrance test (JAT) as well as partly on the class XII performance, according to an Indian Express report. Here is the strategy following which students can get into the top colleges for these courses.

Entrance question paper pattern

The paper consists of 100 questions which are to be solved in a limited time period of two hours. Like most entrance exams, all questions are objective type based with each question carrying 4 marks. Candidates hitting the right option are rewarded with the full marks while those ticking the wrong option will have to part with 1 mark according to the negative marking scheme of the paper. Students knowledge is tested on four subjects- General English, Quantitative ability, Reasoning and Analytical ability, and the special section on Business and General awareness.

How to prepare for Business and General Awareness: The most vexing questions for most students is this particular section where their basic and functional knowledge in business and commerce is tested. Students must quickly go through the entire section in the initial 10 minutes time and should conserve maximum time for other sections which are more time consuming. However, only mastery over the subject can help students to quickly finish this section. Reading a lot about the business concepts and terms might come to the aid of the students.

Strategy for Quant and Reasoning: Regular and consistent practice of both these sections could open the gateway for the students. The Reasoning section, in particular, could turn out to be the most rewarding for students who have done enough practice of questions before the exam. Coding, decoding, series, and syllogisms based questions cover a large section of the Reasoning section and students must be thorough with various tricks to solve all types of questions. For quant, it becomes difficult to solve a lot of questions and students must pick the ones which are less time consuming. Students must also set a limit on the number of questions in accordance with their overall strategy. Accuracy in the questions of Reasoning and Quant is also expected from students as too many negatives can spoil their chances.

Strategy for General English: For a large section of students, this section appears to be the easiest Regular tests and reading habits can go a long way in fetching up the extra marks. Vocabulary based questions are in large quantity in this exam, hence due focus be given to the Vocab section. Avoiding sitting on a question which one is unsure about along with cherry picking what one can quickly solve can also yield high dividends for the students.