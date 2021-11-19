Delhi University issues anti-ragging guidelines days before new session begins

Various colleges of the University of Delhi are going to conduct the orientation programme of the first-year students before they begin their college studies.

Days before the University of Delhi opens up for classes for the first year students, the varsity administration has issued anti-ragging guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The administration has directed that complaint boxes be placed in front of the principal’s chamber in each college and vigilance squads be constituted to check the practice of ragging in colleges, the Indian Express reported.

The guidelines state that principals and heads of colleges must identify a Disciplinary Resource Person (DRP) in each college, hostel, common hall to check ragging incidents. The guidelines added that the contact number of such DRPs must be shared with the proctor’s office to ensure smooth coordination between them and university administration. The guidelines have also asked colleges to erect hoardings, billboards and banners at prominent places and spots in the college to urge students not to indulge in the ragging practice.

So far as the constitution of the vigilance squads is concerned, the guidelines said that NCC and NSS students and volunteers be brought on board and made the members of the vigilance squad to stop the practice of ragging on campus. The guidelines also entrusted teachers and select officials to take prompt action against the complaints made by students in the complaint box and matters raised by the vigilance squads. The punitive action to be taken by the principal of the college will finally be recommended by the Disciplinary Resource Committee consisting of teachers, volunteers and senior students, the guidelines added.

