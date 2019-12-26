Delhi University invites suggestion for making admission process more ‘student friendly’

The initiative is in line with the University Grants Commission’s policy, where suggestions are invited and considered before taking any policy decision.

Delhi University has invited suggestions for streamlining the admission process in the upcoming academic year. The university has released an online form in its official website, which one needs to fill up in order to make the admission process more ‘student friendly’ and ‘rigorous’.

One can send in their suggestions directly to the Dean (Admissions) by filling up the questionnaire online till January 5, 2020. They will, however, have to provide their name, the name of the affiliated institution and the email id in order to do so.

The questionnaire contains thirteen questions on the admission process of all the three courses offered by the university — undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/ PhD. It invited suggestion on admission bulletin, online interface for candidates, eligibility criteria, and even on “How to rationalize the Cutoffs for Merit-based admissions”. The Delhi University has been hitting the headlines every year for its ever-increasing cutoff.

It has also asked for suggestions on “how to minimise students’ visits to colleges for document verification”, for “developing a single admission form in order to reduce multiple filling of admission forms at the time of admissions”, on admission in various special quotas like Sports, ECA, and on “How to make admissions for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ KM/ PwD/ CWAP quota easier”.

The initiative is in line with the University Grants Commission’s policy, where suggestions are invited and considered before taking any policy decision. The Ministry of Human Resource and Development received 65000 suggestion on its Draft New Education Policy in just a month, earlier this year.

The Dean (Admissions) has reportedly received 80 responses so far, and after January 5, the responses will be analysed and categorised by a software. Apart from this, the varsity has also asked the HoDs and Principals of various colleges to drop in their suggestions.

This year nearly 2.5 lakh students registered online for the undergraduate admission process of Delhi University, which has 90 colleges, 16 faculties, 87 departments, and 13 centres affiliated to it.