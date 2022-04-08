Delhi University first year UG curriculum to be ready in two to three months

According to Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, under the four-year undergraduate programme (UG), the curriculum for first year students will be ready in two to three months. The students who will enter DU through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will study the new curriculum.

“Committees have been formed. They are working on the curriculum and it will be ready in two-three months before the start of the academic session 2022-23,” Singh said.

The Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) has been prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP),which was approved by the varsity’s executive council on February 11, 2022. The UGCF includes two features of the NEP, the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit scheme (MEES).

Under MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. The draft states that the students are required to earn a total of 176 credits at the end of the fourth year of their under graduate degree. They need to earn a minimum of 50% credits in a discipline to get the degree with a major in that discipline.

The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) framework also states that students will have to earn 160 to 176 credits for a four-year degree with honours or research.

“Our framework makes it mandatory that a student will need 176 credits for a degree. A student will have to earn extra credits. We will award a degree only with 176 credits,” Singh said while answering a question about the criteria for a student from another university willing to switch to DU.



