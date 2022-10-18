Delhi University defers first seat allocation round to Wednesday

The University of Delhi, has deferred the announcement of its first list of seat allocation in colleges by one day, as per an official statement. Initially, the announcement was scheduled to be done on Tuesday. According to the detailed schedule released by DU, the first seat allocation list was to be announced on October 18, 2022.

According to the statement, the development came as the Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen’s College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

Furthermore, the high court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100% weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

St Stephen’s College, however, wants to give only 85% weightage to CUET and 15% to interviews for admitting students across categories.

