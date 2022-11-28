Why Delhi University’s financial support scheme is a boon for tier-2,3 EWS students

Soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict on 10% reservation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in educational institutions, the University of Delhi’s move to introduce a Financial Support Scheme last week for EWS students seems to have hit the right chord among academicians. “With such scheme, general students who are economically challenged, and cannot take advantage of Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota, will be benefited,” Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities told FE Education.

As per the DU’s Financial Support Scheme, students with family income below Rs four lakh get 100% of fee relaxation, whereas, students with family income between Rs 4-8 lakh will get 50% of fee waiver. However, according to academicians, accommodation is also an important factor to retain EWS students. It is believed that although students undertake admission under reservation, due high living costs, most of them discontinue. “Rs4-8 lakh is a reasonable limit for EWS category reservation. But along with accessibility to admission, adequate accommodation facilities should be provided by the institutions,” M Viswanathaiah, director, IFIM College, Bengaluru, said.

Interestingly, as per experts’ analysis, such financial schemes will help foster indigenous skills from across the country, and will boost domestic manufacturing industries. “To fulfil the demand for skill-based jobs, adequate workforce is required. If tier-2 and tier-3 students can be admitted to eminent institutions, it will help both industry and academia to nurture the talents and provide placement opportunities to them,” Viswanathaiah added.

Meanwhile, experts opined that private institutions should also roll out such financial schemes, else it might create a drift. “Implementation of such schemes at private institutions depends on the state government. However, we provide financial aid to EWS students through scholarships,” Sreenidhi KR , assistant professor, CMR University, Bengaluru, said.

Also Read: Course5 Intelligence launches scholarship programme in partnership with Swades Foundation

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn