Delhi University extends last date to register for PG courses: Details inside

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date for applying to post graduate courses via online registration. Interested candidates now have time till June 10, 2022 to register for PG courses at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

“It is hereby notified that the date of registration for Postgraduate admission has been extended upto 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022),” the official notice read. “This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

DU PG Admission 0222: Application fee

To apply for DU PG courses, candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the registration fee for the students belonging to the SC and ST, and PwBD categories is Rs 300.

Candidates who want to apply for the postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDSL) programme will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. While, those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 1,500.

DU PG Admissions 2022: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official DU PG admission website — pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Register or login using the required details.

Step 3: Fill out all the necessary personal and educational details and upload the required scanned documents in digital format.

Step 4: Save and submit the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the page for future reference.