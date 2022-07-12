Delhi University Executive Council urges VC to amend new curriculum

Two members of the Delhi University’s Executive Council have written to Yogesh Singh, DU vice chancellor, urging him to make ‘amendments’ in the structure of the new curriculum. They further claimed that it may dilute ‘academic rigour’. The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

In February, the DU Executive Council had approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022, or, UGCF-2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy (NEP 2020). A section of teachers have opposed the proposed structure of the UGCF.

In a letter to the VC, two EC members – Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar — argued that the UGCF has been ‘haphazardly made’ by an ‘extra-statutory’ body – NEP cell.

“The University of Delhi has been a premier institution, widely acclaimed for a high standard of teaching, learning and research. However, based on New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 has been haphazardly made by an extra-statutory body, ie NEP Cell leading to the dilution of academic rigour,” the letter read.

According to them, the new curriculum will lead to a massive displacement of teachers, especially of those employed on an ad hoc basis.

“As per authentic information, the student-teacher ratio is being doubled in comparison to the present student-teacher ratio across subjects/disciplines by the UGC and hence, the University of Delhi. This will drastically reduce workload leading to massive displacement of teachers, especially those working in ad hoc capacity,” the letter further added.

“The total weightage of core papers in CBCS/LOCF (Choice Based Credit System/ Learning Outcome Based Curriculum Framework) is 70-75% but in the current UGCF 2022, it is merely 45-50 %. This will reduce the workload,” they said.

The letter argued that the reduction of overall credit from 196 to 176 in four years and 148 to 132 in three years would lead to a significant decrease in the workload.

The members also said that the NEP’s Multi Entry-Exit system (MEES) and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ‘institutionalised a fluctuating workload and roster’. According to them, the MEES will hamper the implementation of the constitutionally obligatory provisions of reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS in teaching jobs.

“Removal of English as an option from AEC, or Ability Enhancement Courses, and as the compulsory language core in BA and BCom, will drastically reduce the workload of the English departments in colleges,” they said.

With inputs from PTI.

