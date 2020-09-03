Delhi University entrance tests: Here’s why some students may skip exams this year; details

DU entrance exams 2020: Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out in India, conducting exams all over the country has been a hassle, be it the final ones for the enrolled students or the entrances for admission of new students. This year, most of these exams, usually conducted in July and August before the new semester starts, have been postponed on the back of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi University, however, is set to hold its entrance exams for nine undergraduate, all postgraduate, and M.Phil and Ph.D courses next week. While the exams are scheduled between September 6 and September 11 by the National Testing Agency, it is likely that some students may not be able to take exams.

According to a report by The Indian Express, examination centres that have been selected to conduct entrance exams are in just 24 cities across India. This has made it challenging for students to get a centre desired by them. For some students in Kerala, they have to travel a distance of more than 100 km to reach one examination centre and travelling a large distance for one entrance may result in them missing out on the second entrance exam. If by any chance, anyone is found positive for Coronavirus, this will lead to students quarantining themselves and again missing out opportunities for other exams.

Moreover, with every state having its own guidelines for the Coronavirus outbreak, many students who usually travel to a different state for such exams find it difficult to travel or arrange safe transportation for themselves. Citing a student, the report highlighted that many students did not get the examination centre they had opted for. This is expected to result in students skipping out on exams this year. It is to note that cumulatively around 2.2 lakh candidates had registered for all entrance exams for Delhi University.

Meanwhile, NTA is also conducting JEE Mains (engineering entrance) exams next week where around 660 centres have been allocated. Medical entrance exams NEET is also scheduled for September 13 and will be conducted in 3,842 centres across the country.