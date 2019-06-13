Delhi University Entrance Exam dates announced; All about DUET 2019

Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi admission application process is all set to end tomorrow at du.ac.in. Students who wish to study in the university and have yet not filled in the application can rush to the official website now to fill the same. The registration process for DU began in May and the same will end tomorrow, i.e June 14. The DUET 2019 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the varsity for admission to different Undergraduate, Postgraduate and MPhil\/ PhD Courses. The entrance test will be conducted across 18 different centres in the country. The dates for the Delhi University Entrance Examination have been announced. Check the details below and mark your calendar. DUET 2019 online examination schedule - Sunday; June 30, 2019 8 AM to 10 AM - M.A. Social Work, M.Phil. in Social Work, M.Phil. in Hindi, M.Phil. in Botany, M.Phil. in Urdu, M.Phil. in Punjabi and Ph.D. in Business Economics. 12 PM to 2 PM - M.A. Buddhist Studies, M.Phil. in Geography, M.Phil. in History, M.Sc. Forensic Science (Department of Anthropology), M.A. Karnatak Music, M.Phil. in Percussion Music, M.A. Hindustani Music, M.Sc. Electronics and Ph.D. in Electronics. 4 PM to 6 PM - M.A. in Life Long Learning & Extension, M.Phil. in Adult Continuing Education & Extension, M.A. Hindi, M.Sc. Biochemistry, Ph.D. in Biochemistry and M.A. Percussion Music. Monday; July 1, 2019 8 AM to 10 AM - B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication (Only for female students), M.Phil. in African Studies and M.A. Sociology. 12 PM to 2 PM - JAT BMS\/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (Shift\u2010I) and M.P.Ed. (Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences). 4 PM to 6 PM - JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (Shift‐II), B.Ed. Special Education (Mental Retardation) (Only for Females). Tuesday; July 2, 2019 8 AM to 10 AM - M.Sc. Physics, Ph.D. in Physics, M.A. Philosophy, B.A. (Honours) Humanities & Social Sciences (Cluster Innovation Centre), M.Sc. Anthropology, M.Phil. in Anthropology, M.Sc. Human Development and Childhood studies (Department of Home Science), M.Sc. Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Ph.D. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, M.Sc. Mathematics Education (Cluster Innovation Centre), M.Phil. in Buddhist Studies and M.A. Arabic. 12 PM to 2 PM - M.Sc. Environmental Studies, Ph.D. in Environmental Studies, M.A. Japanese, M.Sc. Development Communication and Extension (Department of Home Science), Ph.D. in Financial Studies, B.El.Ed. (Only for female students), M.Phil. in Library & Information Science (Deptt. of Library & Info. Sc.) and M.A. Geography. 4 PM to 6 PM - M.Sc. Chemistry, Ph.D. in Chemistry, M.Phil. in Philosophy, *B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Sciences, M.A. Sanskrit, M.Phil. in Sanskrit, M.Sc. Operational Research M.A. Applied Operational Research, M.Phil. in Operational Research, Ph.D. in Home Science, M.A. Psychology, Ph.D. in Psychology and M.Phil. in Arabic. (Only for female students), M.Phil. in Library & Information Science (Deptt. of Library & Info. Sc.) and M.A. Geography. 4 PM to 6 PM - M.Sc. Chemistry, Ph.D. in Chemistry, M.Phil. in Philosophy, *B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Sciences, M.A. Sanskrit, M.Phil. in Sanskrit, M.Sc. Operational Research M.A. Applied Operational Research, M.Phil. in Operational Research, Ph.D. in Home Science, M.A. Psychology, Ph.D. in Psychology and M.Phil. in Arabic. Wednesday; July 3, 2019 8 AM to 10 AM - L.L.B. 12 PM to 2 PM - B.P.Ed. (Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences) and B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre). 4 PM to 6 PM - B.Ed. Thursday; July 4, 2019 8 AM to 10 AM - M.A. Economics, M.Phil. in Economics, M.Sc. combined degree in Biomedical Sciences & M.Sc. Degree in Biomedical Sciences (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research), Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism (Hindi\/English), Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences, M.Sc. Resource Management & Design Application (Department of Home Science) and M.A. Russian Studies. 12 PM to 2 PM - M.A. East Asian Studies, Ph.D. in East Asian Studies, M.Sc. Fabric & Apparel Science (Department of Home Science), Master of Library & Information Science, M.A. Mathematics, M.Phil. In Comparative Indian Literature Studies in Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies, M.Sc. Microbiology, M.A. Applied Psychology, M.Phil. in Mathematics, M.A. Tamil, M.A. Bengali and M.A. Comparative Indian Literature. 4 PM to 6 PM - M.Phil. in Hispanic, M.Phil. in Italian, M.Phil. in French, M.Phil. in German, MCA, B.Ed. Special Education (Visual Impairment), M.Sc. Botany, M.A. History, M.A. Urdu, M.A. Punjabi and M.Phil. in Sociology. Friday; July 5, 2019 8 AM to 10 AM - M.A. Statistics, M.Phil. in Statistics, M.Sc. Geology, M.A. English, M.Phil. in Geology, M.Phil. in English, M.Sc. Informatics, Ph.D. in Informatics, M.Phil. in Hindustani Music, M.Phil. in Bio\u2010Physics, M.A. Environmental Studies and M.Sc. Food & Nutrition. 12 PM to 2 PM - M.Sc. Computer Science, M.A. Political Science, M.Phil. in Political Science, M.Sc. Zoology, M.A. Persian, M.Phil. in Persian, M.Phil. in Portuguese, Ph.D. in Physical Education, M.A. French, M.A. German, M.A. Italian, M.A. Hispanic, Ph.D in Law, L.L.M., M.Phil. in Zoology and Ph.D. in Computer Science. 4 PM to 6 PM - M.Ed., M.Com, M.Phil. in Commerce, M.A. Linguistics, M.Phil. in Linguistics, M.Sc. Genetics, M.Phil. in Genetics, M.Tech. Microwave Electronics, M.Phil. in Education and M.Phil. in Karnatak Music.