Delhi University likely to defer open online book exam by a month

Delhi University may defer open online book exam by a month! The University of Delhi may decide to postpone the Open Online Book Exam by a month according to a report by the Indian Express. The development comes in the wake of the advisory issued by the University Grant Commission (UGC) to the higher education institutions to wrap up the examinations of the graduating batch by the end of September. The open book exams are presently scheduled to begin from July 10 but the exams are going to be postponed in all probability, IE learnt. According to the close sources of the Indian Express, the University may issue a new schedule for the exam beginning after August 15.

A meeting was called by the Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday to discuss the feasibility of conducting the examination of the students. Pokhriyal later tweeted that the government is committed to the safety, health and quality education of the students. The admission calendar for the students in various higher education institutions across the country was also one of the issues discussed in the meeting. According to sources, the university is also mulling to extend the admission window for the students applying for the national engineering and medical entrance exam.

The admission schedule has already seen unprecedented delay on account of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The JEE Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted over a period of six days from September 1 to September 6. Similarly, the common entrance exam for admission into the medical undergraduate courses NEET is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. In tune with the delayed admission calendars of other premier educational institutions, the University of Delhi is also expected to extend the admission calendar till the time entrance exams like JEE and NEET get concluded. The new session in all probability is not going to commence before the month of November.

The University students have also expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the university to conduct and evaluate their answer sheets online. In the mock dry run of the online exam process conducted last week, many students had complained about getting incorrect question papers and issues over uploading their answer sheets online. However, the examination of the final year students are unlikely to get cancelled as the UGC as well as the top decision making authorities in the government have made it clear that the final year students will have to be mandatorily conducted before the end of September.