Delhi University releases first cut-off lists for admission to programmes under NCWEB

The University of Delhi has released first cut-off lists for admission to the courses offered under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Tuesday, as per an official statement. In light of that, Miranda House and Jesus and Mary College pegged a 95% cut-off for general category candidates.

Furthermore, admissions under the NCWEB are being conducted through cut-off lists based on the marks of class 12 even as the DU is admitting students on the basis of their Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

“The first cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2022-2023 has been notified,” the university said in a statement. “Online admission shall commence from Wednesday,” it added.

The highest cut-off for BCom courses is 95% at Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House, followed by Hansraj college and Maitreyi college at 94%. It further added that women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board. There are 26 colleges where classes for BCom would be held.

The cut-off for the 12 Bachelors in Arts (BA ) programme offered by the NCWEB varies from college to college. The highest cut-off is for BA (Economics and Political Science) in Miranda House at 94%.

The NCWEB is a board that enables women students of Delhi to take some of the DU examinations with special coaching but without attending regular classes.

With inputs from PTI.

