Delhi University cut off, admission 2018: BA programme at DU garners maximum interest; ISC, CBSE toppers prefer this LSR course

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15.

DU cut off, admission 2018: The process for admissions to one of India’s most sought-after institutions, the Delhi University (DU), have begun. While subjects like English and Mass Communication have evinced interest from a large number of students, Political Science (Hons) course has attracted the all-India rank 2 holders of both the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class XII exams.

Tamanna Dahiya, who scored 99.25% in the ISC exam, along with Anoushka Chandra, who scored 99.6% in her CBSE board exam, have taken admission in the Political Science (Hons) course at the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) for Women.

“I have applied for English and History at St Stephen’s College too. But my first preference is Political Science, which St Stephen’s College doesn’t offer. So I will continue to hold on to my seat here. I want to continue with academics and study International Relations at O P Jindal Global University,” Dahiya, who is from Ambala in Haryana, was quoted as saying by IE.

Dahiya had studied history, political science, English, economics and mathematics in Class XII. “My ultimate aim is to prepare for Civil Services, so Political Science is the only logical choice,” Chandra, who had pursued English, political science, economics, psychology and history in Class XII, and scored an astonishing 100 in all subjects except English.

Professors also have expressed happiness over the development. “It’s very heartening to see that LSR is the preferred college for toppers. It also puts pressure on us to continue to live up to these standards,” said LSR PRO and associate professor of psychology Kanika K Ahuja.

Delhi University had on Monday announced its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year. The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science. In science stream this year, the highest cut-off is 98 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also has a cut-off of 98 per cent for its B.Sc(Hons) in Computer Science course.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.