Delhi University: Bring maternity leave for ad hoc female teachers, write DU teachers to VC

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 9:27 PM

In many cases, women employees had to report to work very next day of child-birth," Executive Council member Rajesh Jha wrote in his letter, signed by many other faculty members.

In many cases, women employees had to report to work very next day of child-birth,” Executive Council member Rajesh Jha wrote in his letter, signed by many other faculty members.

A collective of Delhi University teachers has demanded the varsity Vice Chancellor to implement the law to grant maternity leave to the ad hoc female teachers of the university.

The Academics for Action and Development wrote to the Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi after receiving a letter from the Aditi Mahavidyalaya, a women’s college, whose governing body in July this year had decided that maternity leave may be granted to the female staff in consonance with the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

“Thousands of ad hoc teachers have been suffering on account of ‘no-maternity-policy’ for non-permanent female employees. Many careers have been jeopardised because of this policy. In many cases, women employees had to report to work very next day of child-birth,” Executive Council member Rajesh Jha wrote in his letter, signed by many other faculty members.

The amendment passed in 2017 extended the quota of maximum maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. However, the ad hoc women teacher at Delhi University do not enjoy the benefit.

Since the colleges are entitled to keep an ad hoc teacher for a maximum of four months –a contract which is almost always extended — perpetuating the temporary nature of job permanently — the ad hoc employees are granted only three-four casual leave during their stay.

There are about 2500-3000 ad hoc women teachers in the Delhi University, who will be eligible for maternity leave if the decision is implemented.

The matter also came up in the Academic Council meeting of the university last month, which could not arrive at any decision.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Delhi University: Bring maternity leave for ad hoc female teachers, write DU teachers to VC
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition